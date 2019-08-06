It's just about as common as getting struck by lightning yourself but what happened in a Florida's family bathroom might make you think twice about using the bathroom in a thunderstorm.
Marylou Ward, her husband and three dogs were listening to rain and rumbles of thunder Sunday morning when suddenly they heard the loudest noise they have ever heard.
"The house shook so hard, that plates and pictures came flying off the walls," neighbor Charles Allen confirmed.
Marylou got out of bed and saw her toilet in pieces on the floor.
Why was the couple's toilet a ticking-time bomb? A plumbing company told Marylou lightning struck near the septic tank and that combined with the methane gas in poop caused the bomb-like-effect.
Although its rare and even more rare for homeowners on city water, the Ward's hope you'll think twice before sitting down to do your business during a thunderstorm.
The mess will be covered by insurance and the repairs on the septic system begin Tuesday.