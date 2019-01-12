A prolonged period of dry and stable weather is expected for the Inland Northwest as high pressure builds over the region. Areas of low clouds and fog are expected in the lowlands of central and northeast Washington as well as far north Idaho. Chances for rain and snow will gradually increase during the mid to late part of next week.
- Today: Patchy fog after noon. Areas of freezing fog before noon. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 39.
- Tonight: Patchy fog before 10 pm. Patchy freezing fog after 10 pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 26.
- Sunday: Patchy fog after 11 am. Patchy freezing fog before 11 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Calm wind.