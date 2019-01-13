A prolonged period of dry and stable weather is expected for the Inland Northwest as high pressure builds over the region. Areas of low clouds and fog are expected in the lowlands of central and northeast Washington as well as far north Idaho.
- Today: Patchy fog after 11 am and areas of freezing fog before 11 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
- Tonight: Patchy fog before 10 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a low around 25.
- Monday: Patchy fog after 10. Areas of freezing fog before 10 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny with a high near 39.