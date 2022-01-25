Fog on Tuesday made it now the 22nd of the 25 days in January with fog. And if the forecast is correct...we can probably add at least 3 more days to that total through Friday.
Not much has changed, high pressure continues to dominate, keeping us protected from any big storms, but also locking in that fog layer. What we need is a shake-up, and that looks to arrive this weekend.
Until then, expect another foggy/overcast day on Wednesday. A weak system passing to our east just might break up the clouds a little bit in the afternoon. At least something to hope for!
Our ridge of high pressure looks to finally break down on Friday, and that looks to open the door for a chance for rain and snow showers by Sunday.