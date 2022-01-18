After a wild and snowy end of December and beginning of January, it's hard to believe it has now been almost 2 weeks since our last measurable snowfall! But all that snow at the beginning of the month is still having an impact on our daily lives...the fog.
Fog and low clouds again look to linger through much of the day on Wednesday, with even a little bit of drizzle at times. Temperatures remain mainly unchanged in the mid-30s.
We get a bit of a shake-up Wednesday night-Thursday with the arrival of a wet and warm storm system. Right now, it looks like we could be in for some slushy snow Thursday morning before turning to rain with warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Parts of the Columbia Basin and Waterville Plateau could once again get some light freezing rain.
And while Thursday could be a bit sloppy, that storm moves out quick, and we'll get back to our regularly scheduled foggy, but quiet days, into the weekend.