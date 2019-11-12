Fog Settles in Tuesday Night
A quick moving wet weather system brought a band of rain and snow across the Inland Northwest on Tuesday. The good news is that it moved out quickly Tuesday night, the bad news it'll have some lasting impact. FOG!
The combination of inversions overnight and moisture from that system look to bring widespread fog to the region by Wednesday morning. And from the looks of it, the fog and low clouds could linger well into the afternoon. It'll also have an effect on our temperatures. The areas with a better chance of clearing out (Palouse and Columbia Basin) will see highs reach into the 50s by Wednesday afternoon, but the areas where the fog lingers (Spokane, N. Panhandle) will likely stay stuck in the low-mid 40s.
Conditions stay dry (but foggy) on Thursday, before another system looks to bring more rain and mountain snow on Friday. Temperatures will gradually warm up into the weekend, eventually getting back into the 50s by Sunday!
