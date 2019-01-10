Easily one of the messiest 48 hours of weather we've seen this winter is now behind us, and we've got much drier weather on the way for the next week. Unfortunately, that drier weather will be headlined with FOG!
An inversion is expected to set up over the next couple of days as high pressure moves in and traps any fresh air from making it's way to the Inland Northwest. This high pressure will keep any and all storm systems at bay, but it'll lead to fog/freezing fog in the valleys, potentially worsening air quality, and any sun-breaks will come at a premium. It'll also keep temperatures from reaching their full potential, with highs expected to be in the 30s, and lows below freezing through the weekend.
If you find yourself wanting to escape the fog, head to the mountains or the Palouse! SE Washington may be spared from the fog the rest of us will be seeing. We aren't expecting any wet weather until at least the middle of next week.
-Blake Jensen