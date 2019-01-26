High pressure is expected through the weekend. This will result in areas of fog and low clouds. Northerly flow will allow cooler Canadian air to bring a brief cooling trend for the beginning of next week, with more precipitation possible toward the middle to latter part of the week.
- Today - Cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
- Tonight - Patchy freezing fog after 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
- Sunday - Patchy freezing fog before 10 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 40.