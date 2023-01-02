After what we'll call a tumultuous weather finale to 2022, 2023 has certainly started off on a much quieter note.
High pressure over the region has made for the benign start to the week. It's also responsible however for the overnight and morning fog.
We likely see the return of some morning fog on Tuesday, and with temperatures below freezing that could lead to some slick spots for the morning commute.
Unfortunately, it doesn't look as likely we'll get the afternoon sunshine that was so glorious on Monday, as a weak system brings more cloud cover.
Our forecast stays relatively calm until Wednesday night, when a system brings our next chance for a mix of rain, snow and even pockets of freezing rain. As of right now, it doesn't look to be a major player, but a slushy inch of snow is not out of the question into Thursday morning.
After that, back to the quiet. In fact temperatures even warm up near 40° by the weekend!