Areas of low clouds and fog are expected tonight into Sunday across much of central and northeast Washington. A weak cold front should bring clearing to the region Sunday afternoon into Monday. A change in the weather pattern over the second half of next week will bring increasing chances for light precipitation to the Inland Northwest.
- Tonight - Widespread freezing fog, mainly after 9 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 29.
- Sunday - Widespread fog before 10 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
- Sunday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 23.