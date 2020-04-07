Food Banks Starting to feel the strain of the pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash. - For over a week, the state of Washington has been concerned with food shortages at food banks across the state.
In documents obtained by KHQ, dated March 27, 2020 said " food banks reported that there is a critical shortage of food and appropriate boxes for packaging meals for deliveries to families and residents in need."
Food banks here in eastern Washington are seeing numbers they've never seen before. But Matt Ryan a volunteer coordinator with northwest harvest says for right now they're doing okay with supplies but could always use more.
"Obviously there's a lot of unknowns about how long this situation is going to last. So we are trying to be prepared as possible, so it doesn't come down to being low on food."
Many people now who are out of work are utilizing food banks as a once-booming economy a month ago is no an economy basically in shut down mode over fears of the coronavirus spreading.
Northwest harvest is taking precautions with the coronavirus "We're making sure to sanitize before shifts, making sure people are wearing gloves, people are staying away from each other. So we are making sure we are holding up all the guidelines for COVID-19 right now," added Ryan.
National Guard members were helping fill the need for meals for the community. They started on Monday, and in just one day they packed 11-thousand meals.
But right now northwest harvest because of the coronavirus they're not accepting food as a donation "Money donations will go a long way especially as we ramp up our production and how much we are getting out right now," said Ryan.
And ten dollars gets 45 meals to those in need during these difficult times and they're in overload working nonstop to get these meals out "The need is going up. But what's good about this situation, people are working together to find solutions to try and address that need. So that's been really encouraging," said Ryan.
Governor Jay Inslee joined key nonprofits and local philanthropies on Tuesday to launch a coordinated, statewide food relief fund that will help reach those in need in every corner of Washington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.