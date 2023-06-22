SPOKANE, Wash. — Combining heat and exercise amounts to a very hungry crowd! Luckily, Hoopfest has a diverse collection of food vendors ready to fuel the masses.
First up is Sengsational Cuisine. The company is family owned and offers a Hawaiian-Asian fusion. We recommend the teriyaki chicken!
Next is Tea's Company. Tea's Company is run by two sisters from the Bay Area and has a wide variety of milk teas and lemonades.
Tre Palline Gelato Napolitano is our next vendor. Tre Palline will meet all of your gelato cravings with their fun flavors, such as their famous pistachio gelato!
These three are the only confirmed vendors that we know of for now, but there will be plenty of others for your enjoyment this weekend!
Stay safe and happy eating, hoopers!