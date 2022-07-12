Food Bucket Challenge website *use

INLAND NORTHWEST - As we near one month into the #FoodBucketChallenge, community members have taken part in the challenge to help feed Washington families through Northwest Harvest this summer.

WHO'S ACCEPTED THE CHALLENGE:

  • No-Li Brewhouse
  • Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward
  • Eastern Washington University
  • Spokane Fire Department
  • Spokane Salvation Army
  • Sacred Heart Maternity
  • Dutch Bros. Spokane
  • WSU's Butch T. Cougar
  • Zags inducted into Hoopfest Hall of Fame
  • Spokane Parks and Recreation
  • Hudson Howard
  • Fairchild Airforce Base
  • Hazel (@englishcoonhound) on Instagram

If you want to take part in the challenge, just shoot your shot! If you make it, you donate $5 to Northwest Harvest. If you miss, you donate $10. Then, tag KHQ Local News and the person/organization you're challenging to keep it going!

To donate to Northwest Harvest, click here.

Tags