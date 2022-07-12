INLAND NORTHWEST - As we near one month into the #FoodBucketChallenge, community members have taken part in the challenge to help feed Washington families through Northwest Harvest this summer.
WHO'S ACCEPTED THE CHALLENGE:
- No-Li Brewhouse
- Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward
- Eastern Washington University
- Spokane Fire Department
- Spokane Salvation Army
- Sacred Heart Maternity
- Dutch Bros. Spokane
- WSU's Butch T. Cougar
- Zags inducted into Hoopfest Hall of Fame
- Spokane Parks and Recreation
- Hudson Howard
- Fairchild Airforce Base
- Hazel (@englishcoonhound) on Instagram
If you want to take part in the challenge, just shoot your shot! If you make it, you donate $5 to Northwest Harvest. If you miss, you donate $10. Then, tag KHQ Local News and the person/organization you're challenging to keep it going!
To donate to Northwest Harvest, click here.