WASHINGTON - The #FoodBucketChallenge is underway! It's a Northwest Harvest fundraiser, in collaboration with KHQ, to combat food insecurity in Washington.
Facts about hunger in Washington:
- 1M Washington residents visited a food bank in the past year.
- One in 10 Washingtonians consistently struggle with hunger.
- One in 6 Washington kids live in a household that faces challenges in putting enough food on the table.
- One in 8 Washingtonians live below the poverty line.
- One in 8 Washingtonians relies on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to purchase food. Half of all people on SNAP are kids.
- The majority of working-age Washingtonians living in poverty are working or actively looking for work. Many work more than one job.
- Washington ranks 10th in the country in overall wealth—and ranks 34th in food insecurity.
- $5 provides 10 meals = feeding a family of 3.
For more information, click here.