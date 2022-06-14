Food Bucket Challenge website *use
If you've ever wanted to be a part of a viral trend, now is your chance! Northwest Harvest and KHQ are teaming to raise money for Washington families this summer.
 
The goal is to do this in a unique, fun way!
 
If you want to participate, here's what you do:
  • Set up your phone and press record
  • Take a shot (anything works as a basket)
  • Make the shot, donate $5
  • Miss the shot, donate $10
  • Challenge somebody else to do the same
  • Post your video on social media using #FoodBucketChallenge and tag @nwharvest and @KHQ6

Tags