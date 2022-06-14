If you've ever wanted to be a part of a viral trend, now is your chance! Northwest Harvest and KHQ are teaming to raise money for Washington families this summer.
The goal is to do this in a unique, fun way!
If you want to participate, here's what you do:
- Set up your phone and press record
- Take a shot (anything works as a basket)
- Make the shot, donate $5
- Miss the shot, donate $10
- Challenge somebody else to do the same
- Post your video on social media using #FoodBucketChallenge and tag @nwharvest and @KHQ6