Northwest Harvest kicking off #FoodBucketChallenge fundraiser

INLAND NORTHWEST - Northwest Harvest, in connection with KHQ, is hosting a virtual "Food Bucket Challenge" to support food security initiatives across the state starting June 15.
Right now, nearly one in 10 Washington residents face food insecurity.
As a member of the community, you're invited to participate in the #FoodBucketChallenge, a fundraiser supporting Northwest Harvest's goal to cut hunger in half by 2028.
If you want to participate, take a video of yourself "taking a shot" into any makeshift basket. If you make it, donate $5. If you miss, the suggested donation is $10. Then, you challenge somebody else to take on the challenge!
“We are excited to bring this campaign to Spokane, a city well known both its spirit of generosity and love of a little friendly competition,” Mary Dombrowski, event coordinator said. “Northwest Harvest is committed to equitable food distribution and will utilize the money earned from this fundraiser to source locally produced foods, foods appropriate for a variety of cultures, and bulk product to serve as many Washington residents as possible.”
Northwest Harvest supports a statewide network of more than 300 food banks, meal programs and high-need schools.