Cloudy skies, mountain showers and gusty winds expected through the first half of the weekend. A system Sunday night into Monday will bring more widespread rain to northwest Washington, leaving areas south and east of that line from Quincy to Laurier seeing very scattered showers overnight Sunday into Monday. The next system we're watching arrives Tuesday that will leave unsettled as well as below average temperatures in the mid 60's through the first half of next week.
KHQ Chief Forecaster
Leslie Lowe