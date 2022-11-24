SPOKANE, Wash. - This Thanksgiving, The Salvation Army of Spokane brought free hot Thanksgiving meals for neighbors across the community. It's a tradition that delivers more than just food.
"You get to see people you only get to see once a year,” bell ringer Robin enthused.
It started back in 1891 when The Salvation Army first came to Spokane. Every year, the nonprofit brings Thanksgiving to neighbors in some way, be it food boxes or hot meals, or even a drive-through line when the pandemic was underway.
Robin and her partner, Don, have been enjoying this holiday with The Salvation Army for a few years now, leaving with full stomachs and full hearts.
On Friday, the two will begin bell ringing, something they are very much looking forward to.
“It helps raise money for The Salvation Army to help them run the shelters that they have,” explained Robin.
People of all ages came together Thursday as volunteers, helping provide everyone with a happy Thanksgiving, fitting all the pieces of the puzzle together to ensure this event went smoothly.
“Making everyone happy,” seven-year-old Emma said.
Emma and her nine-year-old sister, Grace, volunteered for the first time today with their grandpa and grandma. They described this experience as fun and exciting.
They had a very important job for the three hours they were volunteering: making hot cocoa.
“I’m putting whipped cream on,” Grace said.
“And I put the marshmallows on,” Emma added.
In total, around 300 meals were served to the community today. For those in need, and for those who simply needed someone to share a meal with, volunteers with The Salvation Army of Spokane were there.
From NonStop Local to you, Happy Thanksgiving!