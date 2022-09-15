SPOKANE, Wash. - After over 40 years of service, the United States Attorney's Office (USAO) announced the passing of former U.S. Attorney William Hyslop on Sept. 11.
Hyslop was a Spokane native, serving two separate terms as an attorney for the Eastern District of Washington. He served as President of the Washington State Bar Association and as a principle at the Spokane law firm of Lukins and Annis.
“Serving our great Country as the United Sates Attorney has been the highest honor and most fulfilling duty of my professional career,” Hyslop said when asked about his career.
William Hyslop will be greatly missed by the law enforcement community and those in the U.S Attorney's Office