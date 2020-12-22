John Ahern, who served as Spokane's republican state representative, passed away Tuesday at the age of 86.
Many paid their respects to Ahern after his passing, including Washington policy advisor Jon B. Snyder, who posted a tweet saying "sorry to hear about the passing of John Ahern. I first met John in my youth in 70s when he worked with my step-mother’s reprographics company. We may not have agreed on many policy issues but was he always friendly to me. RIP."
Sorry to hear about the passing of #JohnAhern. I first met John in my youth in 70s when he worked with my step-mother’s reprographics company. We may not have agreed on many policy issues but was he always friendly to me. RIP. https://t.co/CDiICNG82q— jonbsnyder (@jonbsnyder) December 22, 2020
