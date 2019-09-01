A stage barricade collapsed at Bumbershoot Music Festival in Seattle on Saturday night sending four people to the hospital.
According to CNN, Seattle Fire Department responded to an "aid call" at the Seattle Center around 10 p.m.
Twenty-fire people were evacuated.
New York based electronic music producer, Jai Wolf, was performing during the time of the collapse.
According to the Bumbershoot website, the festival has been held at Seattle Center since 1971 bringing in thousands of people each year.