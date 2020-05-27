FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - A Franklin County child under the age of 10 has been hospitalized with a COVID-19-related illness.
The Benton-Franklin Health District confirmed that the child has Multisystem Inflamatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with coronavirus.
Three other cases have been identified in Washington state but this is the first reported in Benton and Franklin counties.
Due to privacy concerns, the Health District is not releasing any additional information about the patient.
The illness was first identified by health care providers in the United Kingdom in late April. Following increased reports of previously-healthy children presenting with a severe inflammatory syndrome, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory last Thursday with a case definition.
The current case definition includes the following:
- Under the age of 21, with a fever, laboratory evidence of inflammation and severe illness involving more than two organs that requires hospitalization AND;'
- No other plausible diagnoses AND;
- Positive COVID-19 test or exposure to a confirmed case, within the four weeks prior to the onset of the symptoms.
"Parents who are concerned about possible COVID-19 in their children should contact their medical provider," Benton and Franklin County Health Officer Dr. Amy Person said. "It's important to identify this syndrome early because treatments are available for the serious complications. While most children appear to have mild or asymptomatic infections, rare complications like MIS-C can occur."
