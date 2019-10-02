Fight fraud—Shred Instead!
Identity theft is one of the fastest growing white-collar crimes in the U.S. That is why AARP and BECU would like to invite you to bring old documents containing your personal information to their mobile shredding truck for free disposal.
Tearing up sensitive information and stuffing in the trash isn’t always the safest option, especially if they are large pieces. You can’t always trust tossing it into the recycle bin either. When disposing of sensitive documents containing social security numbers, bank account information, or passwords, it’s best to shred it.
In 2017, 16.7 million Americans were victims of identity theft. You can help fight back by bringing your old documents to the Free Shredding and E-cycling event on Saturday, Oct 12 from 9:00am – 1:00pm at the Spokane Arena (720 W. Mallon Ave). You can enter at the eastern parking lot at 599 W. Gardner Ave off Howard St. just north of the Spokane Civic Center.
You can bring up to three grocery bags or two banker’s boxes of sensitive information to be shredded. You may also bring unwanted computers, laptops, monitors, TVs or cell phones.
The event is free and open to the public. While you're packing up the car, grab non-perishable goods and help AARP & BECU support local food banks.
For more information about the shredding and recycling events, visit aarp.org/wa.