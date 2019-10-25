Online fraudsters are at it again: creating fake social media accounts impersonating financial institutions and publishing messages promising free money or debt reduction. Even worse, these fraudsters are downloading logos and consumer photos to use on their fake accounts. They’re very prevalent on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
You may see some of these fake ads on your social media feed:
- Corporate giveaways
- Bogus investment tips
- Nonexistent government grants
- Supposed sweepstakes winnings
- Questionable health aids
This makes it harder for consumers to differentiate the real financial institution from the impostor.
According to a recent AARP article, scammers also trick people by using the way they interact on social media. For instance, receiving a message from a celebrity offering backstage passes on Facebook or Instagram could be a scam. Another example is the quizzes on Facebook. They may seem harmless, but scammers can gather personal data from you when you launch the apps on your phone. If you receive a message with a link asking if you’re the person in a photo or video, quickly delete it.
BECU offers the following tips on how to identify both legitimate and fake social media accounts.
How to spot and locate legitimate social media accounts:
- Visit the website of your financial institution and look for a list of their official accounts.
- Review the name and handle of the social account and ensure it has a blue “verified” checkmark. The blue verified badge lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. If you don’t see a verification checkmark, stay away.
Here are some red flags that indicate a scam post or fake account:
- Does the account include random numbers, underscores, phrases like “_bank” or “CS_help,” or a link to an unfamiliar website in the profile? This is probably a fake account attempting to impersonate a real financial institution.
- Review the post: Does it promise free money or debt reduction, or include pictures of stacks of cash or screenshots of account balances? If yes, this is probably a scam post. Beware of clicking on any links shared by these accounts or responding to any messages you might receive from these scammers.
AARP’s Fraud Watch Network can help you spot and avoid scam.
You can sign up for Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork or by calling 800-646-2283. By joining the Fraud Watch Network, you’ll receive alerts and notifications about new scams as they emerge.
File a consumer complaint with the Washington Attorney General’s Office at www.atg.wa.gov.
