Looking at your phone and seeing an unknown number calling you isn’t that uncommon anymore. It could be someone you’ve met but haven’t programmed into your address book. It could be your local pharmacy calling to let you know your prescription is ready. Or it could be a scammer trying to get your credit card information.
According to AARP, almost 48 billion robocalls were made in the United States in 2018, a 57 percent increase from 2017. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) does protect some robocalls that are made for the purposes of polling, political campaigning or nonprofit group outreach. However, the illegal ones that try to trick you are becoming alarmingly prevalent, making it necessary for you to pay attention to the warning signs:
- Neighborhood spoofing: Caller ID will mimic the first six digits of your own number. A report from telecommunications firm First Orion predicted in 2018 that nine out of 10 scam calls this year would be from a familiar area code.
- Receiving a call from a company you don’t recognize or haven’t given consent to contact you
- Receiving a call that says you owe back taxes or unpaid bills, claiming that you face legal punishment if you don’t comply and pay.
- Receiving a call that says you won a lottery or contest, or a call that offers you a service at a really low price. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.
Good practices for what to do when you get a robocall:
- Don’t answer the call if you don’t recognize the number. If the person genuinely wants to get in touch with you, they’ll leave a voicemail or call you again.
- If you do answer a robocall, don’t follow any of the instructions to speak to a live operator or to press any keys. Some calls may attempt to get you to respond, but it’s always best to just hang up.
- Report illegal robocalls to the FCC and the FTC.
- Inquire about call-blocking services with your phone carrier.
Scammers are always trying new methods to trick people, but they will often pose as someone from the police department, Social Security Administration, other government agencies, or businesses.
AARP’s Fraud Watch Network can help you spot and avoid scams.
You can sign up for Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork or by calling 800-646-2283. By joining the Fraud Watch Network, you’ll receive alerts and notifications about new scams as they emerge.
File a consumer complaint with the Washington Attorney General’s Office at www.atg.wa.gov.
