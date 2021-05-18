Spring weather can be such an adventure in Spokane. And while this year has largely been devoid of the heavy rain and thunderstorms we so often associate with Spring, it’s still been a wild ride!
Take Tuesday for example.
A strong cold front brought gusty winds and dropped our temps from the 80s to the 30s in 36 hours! Near freezing temperatures Wednesday morning prompted a Freeze Warning from the National Weather Service and sent gardeners scrambling to cover their plants! And while it’ll warm up near 60 degrees by the afternoon that’s still almost 10 degrees cooler than normal.
Some good news though in this Spring roller coaster, rain is looking more and more likely for Thursday! If the forecast holds, it would be our first measurable rainfall of May, and the most rain to fall in one day since late February.
Yards everywhere rejoice!