Freezing Fog Friday Morning
We've been very lucky to have sunshine grace the Inland Northwest the last several days, and it looks like we'll get one more sunny day before we start to see some changes into the weekend.
Just be careful Friday morning, as patchy freezing fog will creep in during the early morning. That could make roads a little slick. The fog should burn off by late morning and then sunny skies the rest of the day, with temperatures back into the 40s.
A weak system starts to approach on Saturday, blocking out that beautiful sunshine with clouds, and a few showers are expected Sunday. For most, that will be rain with snow in the mountains.
Snow Next Week?!
As for that snow chance next week, the forecast is still up in the air! The two forecast models we use for longer-range forecasting aren't agreeing on which path this potential storm will take. One model brings the storm from southern Oregon Tuesday night, northeast across Idaho and Montana on Wednesday. That would be our best chance of snow. The other model plunges the storm well to the south, across California and Nevada. That scenario would likely lead to a few flurries and not much else. Ideally, as we get closer, these two forecasts will start to agree with each other to give us a better idea of if we'll actually get snow, and how much.
One thing we are pretty confident in however...it's going to get REALLY cold by Thanksgiving. Cold air moving south from Canada will likely drop our high temperatures below freezing by Thanksgiving, with overnight lows plummeting into the teens and low-20s!
So for now I'd count on the cold, and prepare for the snow (even if it doesn't happen), it's certainly better to be prepared, especially if you have to travel!
For some ideas of how you can prepare for winter driving, CLICK HERE!
