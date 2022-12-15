Fog is a fairly common occurrence across the Inland Northwest...especially during some of our shortest days of the year. But dealing with it for days on end always feels like quite the slog.
Unfortunately, high pressure keeps the fog locked in for a couple more days, which in turn keeps our temperatures chilly and our roads icy. What might finally break us out of this fog-fest?!
Arctic air diving south out of Canada Sunday-Wednesday of next week. And while it might help get rid of the fog, it brings even colder air, and chances for snow Sunday-Wednesday.
Forecasts have been struggling with the details (just how cold, how much snow) for next week, so make sure to stay tuned as we hopefully gain for clarity in the coming days!