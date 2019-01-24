High pressure has started to move into the Inland Northwest, and while that keeps storms at bay, it does mean we'll continue to see an "inversion" bringing fog and freezing fog each night and morning, with little afternoon clearing.
Roads will likely be slick again Friday morning thanks to the freezing fog. The fog will gradually lift by Friday afternoon, but still expect a cloudy/gray day with high temperatures in the mid-30s.
Overnight and morning fog will stick around through the weekend, although Saturday and Sunday we have a better chance to see some sun-breaks in the afternoon.
-Blake