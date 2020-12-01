Well how about that to start off December?! Sunshine all day long yesterday, and it looks like we'll get a repeat on Wednesday.
High pressure has taken over the western U.S. which means a generally quiet weather pattern moving forward. The one drawback to high pressure in the winter-time though? Inversions. And inversions bring fog and dirty air.
So, while we aren't expecting any major storms with the high pressure anchored overhead, look for fog each day through the weekend, and keep an eye on the air quality! Both will likely get worse the longer this pattern is in place. Otherwise, get out and enjoy some more December sunshine!
