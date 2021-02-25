Our latest winter cold front brought another wild mix of conditions on Thursday, and some of those are still lingering into Friday.

Wind Advisory Until 4PM

Gusty winds overnight look to continue into Friday where much of Central and Eastern Washington, and parts of the Panhandle are under a Wind Advisory until 4PM Friday afternoon. These gusty winds could cause isolated power outages, and make for blowing/drifting snow across the Palouse/Camas Prairie. 

A Wind Advisory remains in place until 4PM Friday afternoon, and while winds could still gust near 30mph in Spokane, they should gradually die down throughout the day.

Snow also continues to pummel the mountain passes! If you had plans to head east or west this weekend, make sure you're checking conditions first. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are still in place through Friday.

Several Advisories & Warnings In Place Through Friday

Heavy snow continues in the mountains on Friday, but a bit of a change as of late Thursday night. The Palouse has been put under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon on Friday. Some bands of heavy snow could develop early Friday morning across the Palouse and lead to a quick 2-5" of snow! Gusty winds could also be blowing that snow around, making for a not so fun drive on Hwy 195.

Ready for the good news? We expect much quieter weather for the weekend, with sunshine all day long on Saturday. That, along with a big warm-up next week will have many of us starting to think Spring!