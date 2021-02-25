...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Wenatchee Area, Waterville Plateau, Washington
Palouse, Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Upper Columbia
Basin, Moses Lake Area and Spokane Area.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages are possible.
* Additional Details: Despite weaker winds this evening, a second
push of winds will arrive from the west and northwest late
tonight into Friday. These winds will span from the East Slopes
of the Cascades across the Columbia Basin to the Palouse and
Blue Mountains. Gusts up to 50 mph will be possible on the
Waterville Plateau and Vantage Area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Heavy snow continues in the mountains on Friday, but a bit of a change as of late Thursday night. The Palouse has been put under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon on Friday. Some bands of heavy snow could develop early Friday morning across the Palouse and lead to a quick 2-5" of snow! Gusty winds could also be blowing that snow around, making for a not so fun drive on Hwy 195.
Gusty winds overnight look to continue into Friday where much of Central and Eastern Washington, and parts of the Panhandle are under a Wind Advisory until 4PM Friday afternoon. These gusty winds could cause isolated power outages, and make for blowing/drifting snow across the Palouse/Camas Prairie.
Our latest winter cold front brought another wild mix of conditions on Thursday, and some of those are still lingering into Friday.
A Wind Advisory remains in place until 4PM Friday afternoon, and while winds could still gust near 30mph in Spokane, they should gradually die down throughout the day.
Snow also continues to pummel the mountain passes! If you had plans to head east or west this weekend, make sure you're checking conditions first. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are still in place through Friday.
Ready for the good news? We expect much quieter weather for the weekend, with sunshine all day long on Saturday. That, along with a big warm-up next week will have many of us starting to think Spring!