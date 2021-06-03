The two men arrested in connection to the death of 20-year-old Gabe Casper, say they shot Casper in self-defense on Memorial Day. Casper's best friend, Ashton Creech, who was also in the car at the time Casper was shot said that is not what happened at all.
According to Creech, Casper was meeting up with 19-year-old Matthew Holmberg and 23-year-old Dennon Fitterer-Usher to buy drugs.
In a jailhouse interview Wednesday, with the two suspects, they said when Creech and Casper entered the car - things took a turn.
"As soon as they got into the car, they put a gun to both of our heads," said Holmberg.
But Creech said that wasn't what he witnessed.
Creech said that Casper and Fitterer-Usher were fighting over a bag, that he said potentially had drugs in it.
He said that's when Fitterer-Usher grabbed his gun, shot towards Creech, then fired at Casper.
Creech said that's when he ran and jumped out of the car:
"Then they were driving the down the street, we just heard boom boom boom," said Creech.
KHQ followed a blood trail for about a mile, from where they were meeting to get drugs to where Casper was found.
Creech said Fitter-Usher tried shoving Casper out of the car after he was shot, but his clothes got caught on the car, so he was dragged.
As Holmberg and Fitterer-Usher claim self-defense, Creech said Casper, or his friend never pulled out a gun.
"They are trying to make it look like they were defending themselves, which is not the case," Casper said. "He (Fitterer-Usher) was the only one who fired shots."
Now, days after the loss of their friend, they think about the good memories they shared with him.