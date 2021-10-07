Our recent swath of cold-air left many Inland Northwesterners scrambling to find the ice scraper Thursday morning. If you were left out of that group, chances are you won't be Friday morning.
Temperatures are forecast to reach the freezing mark for the first time this season in Spokane Friday morning, with several more chances to drop even colder through next week.
The payoff to the cold? Bright, sunny and mild afternoons with temperatures right near 60°!
That should continue through Saturday. Our next storm system is set to arrive Sunday morning with gusty winds, rain, mountain snow and even colder temperatures for next week.
So, if you haven't gotten that last mow of the season in...Saturday looks like a perfect time!