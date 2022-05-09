Stop me if you've heard this too many times this Spring....it's cold....again. But this time it's cold enough for the National Weather Service to issue a Freeze Warning as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing for many both Monday and Tuesday night.
That means if you got a little anxious to plant some annuals in a pot for your Mother's Day gift, you'll want to make sure to bring it inside between 11PM-8AM if you want it to last past Wednesday. Overnight temperatures look to get back above freezing by Wednesday night.
And it's not just our morning temperatures that are chilly. On Monday afternoon it only "warmed" to 51° in Spokane...14° colder than it should be on May 9th. And while it'll be a bit warmer on Tuesday (mid to upper-50s) thanks to some sunshine, the overall colder pattern remains in place for much of the work week.
As for more rain...Thursday night into Friday looks to be our next best chance.
A change up by the weekend could finally bring a a couple more days in the 60s! Southwesterly airflow ahead of an approaching storm will bump into the mid-60s by Sunday, and maybe approaching 70° by Monday. Still trying to hit that illusive 70° temperature.