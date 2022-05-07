Funding approved for new Behavioral Health Clinic in northeast Spokane A new Behavioral Health Clinic will be established in the old Hillyard Library building in northeast Spokane, following approved funding from …

SPOKANE, Wash. - A new Behavioral Health Clinic at the old Hillyard Library building in northeast Spokane is one step closer to being established, following approved funding from the Spokane County Board of Commissioners.

The project, a collaboration between the Northeast Community Center and MultiCare Behavioral Health, is estimated to cost $1.85 million to establish and will include a remodel of the library building. The Board approved $300,000 in funding to help meet the cost, directed from the 1/10 of 1% mental health sales tax.

This funding will join the $500,000 provided by the Spokane City Council in March, as well as the $600,000 already raised by project developers through donations.

Construction on the building will involve replacing the roof, HVAC upgrades, and access amenities in congruence with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

In an interview with the Spokesman Review, executive director of the Northeast Community Center, David Richardson, said of the project, "We may not be able to build a Cadillac, but we’re going to get a real nice, reliable, four-door Ford that we can drive down that road and service this community for a long time, and we’ll continue to find funding and make improvements as we go."

This 'reliable four-door' will provide services to low and moderate-income youth and adult Eastern Washington and North Idaho residents, connecting them to mental health and supportive services in the area, including:

Improvement of educational outcomes for low-income children through local access to behavioral health with documented improvements in their behavioral/emotional health measured by improved school attendance, social behavior, and academic engagement.

Providing an estimated 34,000 therapy visits per year through a combination of telehealth and in-person sessions.

An estimated 40 – 50 new living-wage positions, a majority that will be full-time with benefits.

Creation of opportunities for student practicums, both for master and bachelor-level Social Work positions and for Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner students.

Providing internships and opportunities for clinical supervision for non-licensed or associate-level licensed clinicians who wish to become fully licensed.

Focus on long-term sustainability through fair-market lease of renovated space.

Chair of the Spokane County Board of Commissioners, Mary Kuney, stated, “Our goal in joining this partnership is to fund a project that will help reduce barriers for those seeking care. Even in the best of times we have a need and a responsibility to provide mental health services to our community. We are excited that this facility will also offer educational opportunities for students to receive the practical experience necessary for their degrees.”

As Richardson pointed out, this integrated service model is atypical of the field, with standalone offices and clinics providing disconnected services. To that end, the planned Behavioral Health Clinic could act as a best practice model nationwide.

"Behavioral health, when it’s provided in close proximity to other services like medical, dental and early learning, really provided a better wraparound service and addresses the whole needs of the family and would really help with positive outcomes," Richardson said.