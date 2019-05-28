At least eleven climbers have died trying to reach the top of the world's highest peak during the spring climbing season. An experienced German climber got within a few hundred yards of the summit recently without a guide or bottled oxygen.
David Gottler turned around, though, due to long lines at the top and deteriorating weather.
He says using oxygen seems like cheating to him, but that he knows his limits.
"If I see myself as a professional athlete, mountaineer, I should not use oxygen," Gottler said. "This is like, the challenge of these mountains is the lack of oxygen and so if I want to challenge myself with the mountains, I shouldn't use like, bottled oxygen."
Gottler said deaths on the mountain could be avoided if climbers prepare well and have good support.
"If you go with a responsible agency, nobody needs to die up there," Gottler said.
Gottler also says Nepal's government should work on limiting the number of climbers granted permits to avoid crowding at the summit.