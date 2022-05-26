ATHOL, Idaho - It's not what anyone would expect in a public restroom.
A little girl went into the women's restroom at a Super 1 Foods in Athol, Idaho and found a Glock handgun.
Fortunately for her and everyone else at the supermarket that day, she knew exactly what to do.
"She responsibly took it and immediately gave it to her father, who in turn gave us a call and we came and retrieved that firearm," Lt. Ryan Higgins with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said.
Lt. Higgins said this situation could've ended very differently.
"Obviously a handgun laying around is not a safe thing anyways, and then it's found by a 10 year old girl," Lt. Higgins said. "I honestly don't know if she had any firearm safety that her parents have instilled in her, but obviously she knew that it was a danger and she handed it over to her father who made it safe before giving us a call."
Robert Smith is the founder and director of the Fernan Rod & Gun Club in Coeur d'Alene, and has been training people on how to use firearms for decades. He says responsibility goes hand in hand with rights.
"The motto of my school from years ago was 'it's your right to own a firearm, it's your responsibility to know how to use it wisely and safely,'" Smith said. "In this instance, that also means securing it on your person and not leaving it somewhere."
Smith agrees that the little girl in this particular case did the right thing, and suggests that's what people who find themselves in similar situations do too, regardless of their skill level.
"I'd identify it and make sure it doesn't fall into other hands, but it could be a crime scene piece of evidence, so we don't want to go up and handle it or anything like that," Smith said. "Novice or expert."
Lt. Higgins says the most important thing to do if a gun is found in public is reporting it to local law enforcement.
"If you don't know how to render a firearm safe then just don't touch it, put it out of the way and we'll come and get it," Lt. Higgins said. "You don't even have to take it home, you can call us from where you're at and we'll come and grab it."
This situation had the best possible outcome, but it's the perfect opportunity to provide some gun safety tips.
Robert Smith has four cardinal rules.
"Number one: they're all loaded," Smith said. "It doesn't matter if they're not, they're all treated as though they're loaded."
Second: point the muzzle in a safe direction.
"Treat it like it's got a laser beam coming out of it–not a sighting laser, a cutting laser–in which case you wouldn't cross anybody's path with it," Smith said.
Third?
"Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until you're on target and have decided to fire if you're using the gun."
And Smith's fourth cardinal rule?
"Be sure of your target and what's beyond it and around it, whether that be a home defense situation or whatever," Smith said. "If I'm in a neighborhood, where's that bullet going to go? You have to think of X-ray vision."
One more piece of advice from Smith–what he calls the "condition check rule": whenever someone picks up a gun for the first time or a gun that they've put down, even for a second, always check to see whether or not the gun is loaded.