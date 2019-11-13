Gloomy Thursday, Weekend Brings Changes
Well, fog season is officially here. It certainly announced it's arrival with a gray and gloomy day on Wednesday. And guess what?! We get an encore performance on Thursday! That fog/low cloud layer will once again be very stubborn, and even if it breaks up Thursday afternoon, we'll still be under mostly cloudy skies. All the gray also keeps are temperatures a little bit cooler.
But some good news after Thursday! After almost three weeks of this stagnant, stale and frankly boring weather pattern, the high pressure that's been causing it will finally be pushed aside by a system bringing some rain on Friday. While that might not sound great to some, it'll be the catalyst to ensure we continue to get fresh air flowing into the Inland Northwest. It'll also break up the inversion and that will help our temperatures warm into the 50s by the weekend!
