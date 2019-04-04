You don't have to give birth to be a loving mother and here is the most adorable proof.
Mirabell's a three-year-old Golden Retriever who recently had one puppy.
However, another mother, Nemmie, could not bond with her seven puppies. In fact, her owner says Nemmie acted afraid of them.
So Nemmie's owner called the ASPCA for help. They connected her with Mirabell's owner who knew the single pup would thrive if it were part of a litter and had already asked the ASPCA to call her if they found an orphaned litter.
ASPCA staffers put Nemmie's puppies with Mira and they bonded almost instantly.
"A couple hours after she gave birth to her own puppy we just set them down in the puppy pen and she knew just what to do and took over and ever since then as far as she knows they're her puppies," Mira's owner said.
Mira and her eight puppies are now one big happy family..
The puppies will stay with Mira until they are ready to be adopted.