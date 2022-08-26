There was an electricity in the air on Gonzaga's campus Friday for move-in day.
It's an emotional time for parents as they drop off their kids for the next phase in their lives.
"This is our oldest, so you know, it's a new one," Matt Rogers said of dropping off his daughter Elise.
"My house is going to be very quiet, so definitely an adjustment," Michelle Hill added.
Both Hill and Rogers made the trip from California to see their kids off to college.
The campus was filled with registration tents, moving trucks, and ice cream truck, Kennel Club and band recruiters, along with plenty of parents sporting new "Gonzaga Mom" and "Gonzaga Dad" shirts.
"We love having the students and engaging with the parents and family and getting to know them personally and showing them all the university has to offer," Dean for Social Justice Leadership and Community Empowerment Joan Iva Fawcett said.
Gonzaga said they have approximately 1,230 incoming students this school year.