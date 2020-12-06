SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga men's basketball has cancelled their upcoming four games due to NCAA COVID-19 protocols.
This news comes shortly after Gonzaga cancelled their last game against Baylor on Saturday after one player and staff member tested positive. The team left Indianapolis without those players on the plane.
The games that have been cancelled are against Tarleton State (Dec. 8), Southern U (Dec. 10), Northern Arizona (Dec. 12), and possibly the University of Idaho (Dec. 14).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.