West Virginia Gonzaga Basketball

Gonzaga coach Mark Few talks with his top-ranked Bulldogs during a first-half timeout in Wednesday’s nonconference win over West Virginia in Indianapolis.

 Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga men's basketball has cancelled their upcoming four games due to NCAA COVID-19 protocols.

This news comes shortly after Gonzaga cancelled their last game against Baylor on Saturday after one player and staff member tested positive. The team left Indianapolis without those players on the plane.

The games that have been cancelled are against Tarleton State (Dec. 8), Southern U (Dec. 10), Northern Arizona (Dec. 12), and possibly the University of Idaho (Dec. 14).

