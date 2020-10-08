Bulldog fans get ready... basketball is on its way! The Gonzaga men's basketball schedule for the 2020-21 season has been released.
More calendar updates 🗓️👊@WCChoops schedule is out!— Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) October 8, 2020
📰 Release ➡️ https://t.co/CjCxLE0s7y pic.twitter.com/Jm7sr3rXFs
Gonzaga will open in conference play against San Francisco on Jan. 2.
Gonzaga will open the season with two home games before heading on the road to play Portland in their first road game of the season.
The Zags will finish their season against Brigham Young University (BYU) on Feb. 27.
In the 2019-2020 season, the Zags went 15-1 in conference play with their only loss being to BYU on the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.