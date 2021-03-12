The 2021 NCAA College Basketball Tournament is unlike anything players have ever experienced, with rigorous COVID protocols, strict living ‘bubbles’ and high level security. Throughout the tournament, the players will be spending the month focusing on a lot more than just basketball.
That all begins with the testing. Players in Indianapolis will be tested daily for COVID-19, needing to produce a negative test to be cleared to play. If anyone tests positive, they are isolated in their hotel rooms and a strict contact tracing procedure is conducted to isolate any players who intersected with the infected party. This includes anyone who spent over 15 minutes within close range of the person who tested positive.
On top of that, players will be required to wear a Kinexon wrist band, that tracks how close they are to other players wearing the same band. This band will blink green unless they walk within six feet of another player with the band. The device will then blink red to alert the player that they are too close to another individual. The problem is, players are expected to wear these bands any time they leave their hotel rooms. This includes on the court during practices and games.
“Some players were wrapping them in arm bands, tucking them into their, socks, whatever it took to make it work to play with them on” said Alyssa Charleston, PAC 12 reporter who spent the last week with tier one access in the bubble with players.
Charleston also said that at a certain point, during games, players can’t be worrying about the bands because they will be within six feet of other players anyways. She says it’s mainly intended to be used when off the court.
Additionally, players will be isolated in their hotel rooms in what the NCAA calls a ‘bubble’. This means that unless the players are on the courts at practice or games, they will be strictly confined to their hotel rooms. This eliminates any outside interaction with fans, family, or staff members to protect the players from contracting COVID-19.
Food will be brought to players rooms, and hotel staff are not allowed to interact with players at any point. This isolation means that for many teams, especially the ones that make it all the way through the tournament, they could be isolated in their hotel room for almost a month. After Charleston spent only a week in the PAC 12 bubble, she said the isolation was taking its toll even then.
“I could definitely feel it, and I was able to stay busy by working and preparing for the games, but I can’t even imagine how hard this would be for players.”
She also said that many of the players in the PAC 12 tournament became emotional after having been isolated from their families for so long.
“I saw players literally crying, because they could see their families but they couldn’t hold them or embrace them. That’s a huge part of this tournament and these players don’t get the chance to do any of that” said Charleston.
The isolation the players face hasn’t gone unnoticed though by league and city officials, who have made it their focus to make the tournament enjoyable for the players even being stuck in their hotel.
Phil Ray, General Manager of JW Marriott Hotel, which will be home to many of the teams throughout the tournament, said “our goal was to create a safe and enjoyable environment for these players to be at when they aren’t out on the court playing basketball.”
The teams plan to gather in Indianapolis for selection Sunday on March 14th.