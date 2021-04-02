SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane police is joining up with Gonzaga University Campus Security and Public Safety to provide extra security and enforcement on Saturday, April 3.
The increased police and security presence will focus on the Logan neighborhood near campus and SPD will also activate a downtown bar patrol to enforce laws and keep things peaceful.
SPD is encouraging students and community members to celebrate the Zags final four appearance in a peaceful manner and to have a designated driver if they plan on drinking.