After a record-breakingly hot and dry summer, Tuesday represented everything we had hoped summer would be like, and just in time for it all to come to an end. Sunshine and 70s was the perfect way to say farewell to the summer season, and a cold front on Wednesday will be the perfect way to usher in fall!
Fall officially starts at 12:21 in the afternoon, and at about that same time the cold front will be right over the top of us with cloudy skies and maybe a few very spotty sprinkles.
Parts of Central Washington will also see some gusty winds near 35 mph as the front passes, with a bit of a breeze also reaching Spokane.
So go ahead, rock the flannels, but don't pack the shorts away just yet. Once this front passes, temperatures warm near 80° by Saturday!