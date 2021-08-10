New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation early Tuesday morning. Despite denying them, Cuomo has faced multiple sexual harassment allegations.
Last week, the New York Attorney General's office released investigation findings, saying Cuomo sexually harassed at least women. The investigation found he subjected women to unwanted kisses, groped their breasts or buttocks or otherwise touched them inappropriately. It also found he made insinuating remarks about their looks and sex lives, creating a work environment filled with fear.
Cuomo, before making the announcement, acknowledged the feelings of the women who he hurt. He acknowledged making some of the aids uncomfortable and apologized for doing that. He said to honor local government, and to let it continue, he's doing what's right and is stepping down from his position as governor.
Cuomo's resignation takes place in two weeks. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will become the state's governor, marking the first woman to hold the position.