OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to discuss the state's current "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order Friday afternoon, two days before it is scheduled to expire.
Inslee's press conference on the state's COVID-19 response will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29, and will be streamed on KHQ.com and KHQ's Facebook page.
The current order was extended at the beginning of the month through May 31, when Inslee introduced the four phases for reopening Washington.
Spokane County and 25 other counties have had variance request approved to move to second phase of the Safe Start plan.
