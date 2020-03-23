Washington Governor Jay Inslee has scheduled a public address for 5:30 pm Monday night.
According to a news release, the Governor will lay out enhanced strategies to mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak.
You can watch that address on KHQ.com.
The announcement comes on the same day as Governor Kate Brown of Oregon announced a shelter in place for her state and a day after the Health Officer of the Yakima Health District issued a Stay at Home Order for all Yakima County residents.
