Washington Gov. Jay Inslee talks to the media about the state's coronavirus efforts as Health Secretary John Wiesman looks on, Monday, March 2, 2020, in Olympia, Washington.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee has scheduled a public address for 5:30 pm Monday night. 

According to a news release, the Governor will lay out enhanced strategies to mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak. 

The announcement comes on the same day as Governor Kate Brown of Oregon announced a shelter in place for her state and a day after the Health Officer of the Yakima Health District issued a Stay at Home Order for all Yakima County residents.

 

