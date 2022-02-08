BOISE, Idaho - Governor Little signed House Bill 443 into law at Melba Elementary School on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 8 at a teacher appreciation rally. The bill, better known as the "Leading Idaho" teacher health insurance bill, seeks to provide improved medical and dental insurance benefits and coverage to teachers across the state.
The bill was overwhelmingly supported in both the House and Senate, passing with a 55-14-1 majority in the House and 32-3-0 majority in the Senate. It creates a fund for school districts that voluntarily opt in to join the state's health plan, increasing the state's contribution for teacher insurance premiums by approximately $4,000 per teacher, expanding family coverage and lowering out-of-pocket costs.
"This investment means Idaho’s teachers will be able to access better health benefits to keep themselves and their families safe and healthy. It means teachers will be able to keep more of what they earn," Gov. Little said.
The Leading Idaho plan also includes up to a 10% pay increase for teachers and $1,000 in bonuses.
Gov. Little expressed his commitment to improving the lives of Idaho teachers, saying, "We cannot meet our commitment to students without supporting the people who teach them in the classroom. If you’re running a business, you know you can only attract and retain dedicated, quality workers by paying them competitively, offering good benefits, and making them feel valued. Our educator workforce is no different."
House Bill 443 was led by Representatives Rod Furniss and Wendy Horman and Senator Jim Woodward, with co-sponsorship by more than 40 additional legislators.
Gov. Little will attend additional teacher appreciation rallies in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho Falls, and Twin Falls throughout the week.