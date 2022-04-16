Tonight in Spokane, we will see mostly cloudy skies with an overnight low around 30 degrees. Winds are also expected to be calm. We will see a chance of a rain/snow mix overnight and into early tomorrow morning around 2 a.m.
Toward north Idaho and the Montana, Idaho border, a winter storm warning is in place for snow accumulation between 2 to 6 inches. Areas impacted include Fourth of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst.
Looking ahead to Easter Sunday, we'll see mostly cloudy skies gradually becoming sunny throughout the day. The daytime high will be around 50 degrees and the overnight low will drop to about 34 degrees.